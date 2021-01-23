GINcoin (GIN) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. GINcoin has a market cap of $12,153.58 and approximately $10.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,291.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.31 or 0.03875067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00431717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.42 or 0.01342221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00538508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00430178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00269811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023288 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.