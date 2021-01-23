Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 435.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,831 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Gladstone Land worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

