Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

