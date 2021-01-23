Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after buying an additional 323,560 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 42.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.