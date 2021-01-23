Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $133,614.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

