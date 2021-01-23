Global Social Chain Tops One Day Volume of $132,471.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $132,471.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

