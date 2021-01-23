Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $26.33. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 93,238 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.95% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

