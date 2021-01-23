Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $26.33. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 93,238 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
