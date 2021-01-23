Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58. 2,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.57% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

