GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 137.8% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $3.77 million and $56,659.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,920.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.35 or 0.04035061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00433174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.01338867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00537544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00424576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00268776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00023445 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.