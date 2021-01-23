GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,669.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.85 million and $59,669.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,257.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.29 or 0.03894558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00433397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.06 or 0.01333206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00539118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00425352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00267328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023339 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

