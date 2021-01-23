Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

