Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0012 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $6,440.06 and $2,812.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars.

