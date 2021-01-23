Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $5,387.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00432599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

