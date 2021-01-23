GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,353.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $544,591.81 and approximately $3,353.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

