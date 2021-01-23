GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $540,700.66 and $3,434.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00055595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040901 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex