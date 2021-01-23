Golem Hits Market Capitalization of $116.68 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $116.68 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

