Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.96. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 25,569 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

