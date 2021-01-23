Graft Trading Down 12.9% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Graft has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $189,068.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00433205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 170.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.