GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $3.20. GrainCorp shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 6,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

