Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

