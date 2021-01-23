Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 410,817 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

