Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) vs. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Financial Survey

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greencore Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Greencore Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greencore Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.39%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Greencore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97% Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Greencore Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Greencore Group $1.63 billion 0.53 -$14.67 million $0.15 44.13

Tattooed Chef has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greencore Group.

Summary

Greencore Group beats Tattooed Chef on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the trading of Irish ingredients; finance activities; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

