GreenPower Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,398.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $87.79 million and $17,398.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

