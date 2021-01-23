GridCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.72 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $6,419.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,408,655 coins and its circulating supply is 411,755,623 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

