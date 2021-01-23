Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Up 291.7% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 291.7% against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $64.13 or 0.00197581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

