Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.74. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 11,535 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.