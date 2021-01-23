Guider (GDR) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $15,195.33 and approximately $86.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00654441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.04282187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

