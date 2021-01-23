Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $394,933.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token token can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Hacken Token Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,588,498 tokens. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

