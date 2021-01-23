HackenAI (HAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00127422 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040685 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

