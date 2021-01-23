HackenAI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

