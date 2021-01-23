Hakka.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $12.30 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and $795,230.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,944,417 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

Hakka.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

