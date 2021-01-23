Hakka.Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $795,230.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and $795,230.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,944,417 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars.

