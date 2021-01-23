Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

