Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Financial Comparison

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 2 0 2.67 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.90%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16% Harleysville Financial 22.32% 9.20% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 3.96 $164.46 million $3.46 11.65 Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.53 $7.11 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

First Merchants beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

