Harmony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.79 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $65.37 million and $6.79 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

