Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $119.74 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $53.48 million and $2.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $119.74 or 0.00371919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

