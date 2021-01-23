HashBX (HBX) Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 139.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $33.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

