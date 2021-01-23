Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,565.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $25,565.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.