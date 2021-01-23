Hashshare (HSS) Achieves Market Cap of $230,252.09

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded down 56.5% against the dollar. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashshare has a market capitalization of $230,252.09 and $925.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Hashshare

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,534,625 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Buying and Selling Hashshare

Hashshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

