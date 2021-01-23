HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of HBT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,740. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

