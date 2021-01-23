Head to Head Analysis: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) & Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -2.33% -12.99% -0.98% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Puxin and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.86 million 1.36 -$74.48 million N/A N/A China Liberal Education $5.26 million 4.70 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puxin and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Liberal Education beats Puxin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science. The company's study-abroad tutoring services helps students to prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities, and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries through study-abroad test preparation courses and study-abroad consulting services. It also provides Web-based platforms and mobile apps for K-12 tutoring services; and cloud-based products and services for K-12 tutoring and study-abroad tutoring services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 446 learning centers, which include 334 K-12 and 112 study-abroad learning centers. The company offers its products under the Puxin, Puxin-Lingxian, Puxin-YESSAT, Puxin-Fubusi, ZMN Education, and Milestone Education brands, as well as operates franchised schools under the Global Education brand. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

