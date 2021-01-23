Head-To-Head Contrast: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PolarityTE and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $5.65 million 7.29 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.28 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -59.32

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62% Krystal Biotech N/A -10.72% -10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

PolarityTE currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $97.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. Given PolarityTE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in preclinical stage for treating aesthetic skin conditions; KB104 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome; and KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, which is in discovery stage. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

