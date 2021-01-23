Head-To-Head Contrast: Sundial Growers (SNDL) vs. The Competition

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sundial Growers to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.20 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -3.77

Sundial Growers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 152 374 402 10 2.29

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, meaning that its stock price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ competitors have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundial Growers competitors beat Sundial Growers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.