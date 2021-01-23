Head to Head Contrast: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Venus Concept and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Teleflex 0 1 9 1 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 115.19%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $416.27, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17% Teleflex 14.66% 16.33% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.88 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.50 Teleflex $2.60 billion 6.93 $461.47 million $11.15 34.66

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Venus Concept on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

