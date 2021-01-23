Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 763,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,100. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Insiders sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

