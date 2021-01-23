HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $86,395.43 and approximately $967.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00647759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.39 or 0.04333644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017737 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

