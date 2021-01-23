Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $117.19 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $657.53 million and $117.19 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00116030 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012573 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,667,988 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

