Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $657.53 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $657.53 million and approximately $117.19 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00116030 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012573 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,667,988 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

