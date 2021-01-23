Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $416,190.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget token can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00009822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

