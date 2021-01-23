Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.22 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $127.42 million and $12.22 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

